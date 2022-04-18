Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas help families with cost of care

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- When a teenager gets sick with cancer, it takes a physical and emotional toll not just on the child, but also on their entire family. The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad saw that firsthand when they drove out to visit a New River family. Brayden, 14, has been ill for more than two years. His mother, Libby, had to quit her job as a teacher to focus on him, which means Brayden’s dad is the only one currently working. On top of all that, their home’s septic tank is unexpectedly failing, and they don’t have the money to repair it fully.

NEW RIVER, AZ ・ 25 DAYS AGO