ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I’m a flight attendant – you can save money on flights by FREEZING items before packing and buying tickets certain days

By Kenley Stevenson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyGjm_0fCq6xPq00

LONG gone are the days when you have to overspend on travel and luggage fees.

Flight attendant Arina Bloom has shared with Insider.com the easy travel tips you need to try to save you money next time you're planning a trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085zSj_0fCq6xPq00
A flight attendant shared money-saving travel tips with Insider Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GLXA_0fCq6xPq00
Bloom suggested packing an empty bottle in your bag to refill at the airport Credit: Getty

UPGRADE TICKET AT THE AIRPORT

"I always advise people to purchase an economy ticket at home and upgrade it at the airport," Bloom told Insider.

Upgrading your ticket will save you a drastic amount of money by waiting until you're at the gate to upgrade your seat.

"Just be extremely nice to the staff, and arrive early so business seats are still available," she said.

"But don't wait until you get on the plane — flight attendants don't usually have that much power."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mjEg_0fCq6xPq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237Db0_0fCq6xPq00

PACK AN EMPTY BOTTLE

Rather than spending an absurd amount on bottled water, the flight attendant suggested taking an empty bottle along with you.

"Most airports are full of water fountains, and many have a special pump to refill bottles quickly," she said.

The former flight attendant said the same rule works for food, as long as it's solid.

FREEZE LIQUIDS

If you don't want to check a bag for a liquid that's over three ounces, Bloom said to try freezing it so it goes under the scanner as a solid.

"Even if it melts a little bit on the ride to the airport, it shouldn't be a problem if it's stored properly," she told Insider.

CHEAPER TICKET DAYS

Don't be too quick to purchase your plane ticket.

The flight attendant said to buy your tickets on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, as they're usually the cheapest these days.

"If you have some flexibility, it's also better to check out different dates on the calendar instead of looking for a specific day to fly," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbxVl_0fCq6xPq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tl59b_0fCq6xPq00

STICK WITH ONE AIRLINE

Bloom also recommended opening a bonus card with one airline or one group of airlines.

"In addition to collecting miles you can use on a later flight, you can also get free checked bags, upgrades, and access to lounges with free food and drinks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m69iz_0fCq6xPq00
Freezing liquids that are over three ounces can help save you from checking a bag Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2we43Q_0fCq6xPq00
Opening a bonus card with the same airline can help you collect points and save money on luggage Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
99.9 KTDY

Flight Attendant Explains What Happens if Someone Dies Mid-Flight

So what happens if someone dies while in mid-flight?. A flight attendant was recently on a podcast and she explained what happens if someone passes away while on a flight. Much to my surprise, she says that if someone passes away while on a flight, they keep the deceased person in their assigned seat and recline them.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Travel Tips#Economy#Luggage#Insider Com
SuncoastPost

4 Things to do When Your Flight is Delayed or Cancelled￼

Your flight can be delayed or cancelled due to several reasons and it has become a common occurrence lately, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, agencies like Flightright are constantly putting in the work to ensure passengers are treated right and compensated when necessary. You could get monetary compensation if your flight is delayed or cancelled unjustly. So, what do you do when you find yourself in such a situation?
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Plus-size model calls out Delta over seatbelt length: ‘Figure it out’

Influencer Remi Bader has called out Delta Airlines for its seatbelt sizes in a video showing her unable to buckle the safety harness.Bader, a plus-size model and body positivity content creator, shared her concern with the airline in a video posted to TikTok this week.In the clip, it shows Bader sitting in her seat of the plane and holding one side of the seatbelt, which she is unable to fasten to the other.“Delta. Figure it out!” Bader wrote in the text caption on the clip, adding in the caption: “And no I shouldn’t need to ask for an extender. It...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy