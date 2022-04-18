ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales vs France: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for HUGE Women’s Six Nations tie

By Nyle Smith
 21 hours ago
WALES return to Women's Six Nations action THIS FRIDAY when they welcome sizzling hot France to Cardiff in a mouth-watering clash.

The Dragons received a reality check when league leaders England humiliated them 58-5 in the previous round.

Wales were on the receiving end of a hammering by the current title holders England Credit: Rex
France overcame the Scottish hurdle in round three with a 28-8 win at Scotstoun Credit: Rex

Which then enabled Les Bleus to break away from Wales in the charts and also allowed fourth-placed Ireland to close the gap on them by five points.

However a famous win over the French could see Ioan Cunningham's team get within reaching distance of England.

But France will be eager to build on their vital win over Scotland almost a fortnight ago which would see them go level with Red Roses at the top.

What time does Wales vs France kick off?

  • Wales go to battle with France on Friday, April 22.
  • The match is scheduled to get underway at 8pm UK time.
  • Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff will be the venue for this huge encounter which can hold approximately 60,000 supporters.
  • Les Bleus annihilated Wales 53-0 when the sides met in April 2021.

What TV channel is Wales vs France on and can I live stream it?

  • Wales vs France will be broadcasted live on BBC via the BBC Red Button
  • The coverage commences from 7:30pm UK time - 30 minutes before kick-off.
  • Subscription members can also stream the game live via the BBC Sport website or the BBC iPlayer app.

Full Squads

Wales: Kayleigh Powell, Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Jasmine Joyce, Elinor Snowsill, Keira Bevan, Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Cerys Hale, Natalia John, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Siwan Lillicrap, Kelsey Jones, Cara Hope, Donna Rose, Sioned Harries, Bethan Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Robyn Wilkins, Sisilla Tuipulotu

France: Emily Boulard, Marie-Aurelie Castel, Marine Menager, Chloe Jacquet, Melissande Llorens, Jessy Tremouliere, Laure Sansus, Annaelle Deshaye, Laure Touyae, Assia Khalfaoui, Celine Ferer, Madoussou Fall, Julie Annery, Gaelle Hermet, Emeline Gros, Celia Domain, Coco Lindelauf, Clara Joyeux, Safi N'Diaye, Romane Menager, Alexandra Chambon, Morgane Peyronnet, Gabrielle Vernier

