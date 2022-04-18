ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I’m a single mom living with my two kids in a micro-studio – we all sleep in the same bed

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 22 hours ago

NO one likes to feel cramped in their homes.

Oftentimes, tight quarters cause fights between roommates or family members and leave people feeling like they have no privacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLlMI_0fCq6s0D00
A mom-of-two revealed the small quarters she shares with her children Credit: TikTok/jamacdickerson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XHrk_0fCq6s0D00
The three of them sleep together on a king-sized bed Credit: TikTok/jamacdickerson

One single mom named Jamacé Dickerson, however, is making her small space work well.

Posting to her TikTok account @jamacdickerson, she revealed the “micro-studio” that she shares with her two children—and it actually looks pretty functional.

In the video tour, she began by showing the entry way, which includes a shoe shelf and kitchen appliances like a mini fridge and a microwave.

The small bathroom is situated next to the entryway, with a full shower and sink set up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGL5Z_0fCq6s0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Zwoa_0fCq6s0D00

Right past the entry way, still in the same hall, is the “bedroom.”

“I put two storage cube units together to create my dresser with the moon and star inserts, and all of our clothes fits in there.”

The makeshift dresser included 18 cubbies for their clothing, and a TV sat atop it.

Across from the storage cabinet, she revealed the king-sized bed that all three family members sleep on together.

On the side of the bed was a small closet for hanging clothes.

Next, she revealed a hidden space:

“My kids have their own area underneath the bed, which I call ‘the fort.’”

Tucked under the ultra-raised bed was a cozy little space for the children to play, complete with a rug and shelving along the sides.

“It has their toys and their books and stuff.”

Viewers were amazed at how functional she made the tiny space:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbxVl_0fCq6s0D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tl59b_0fCq6s0D00

“You’ve done a great job!!! I don’t think I could have been so creative,” one person wrote.

“People get praised & say it's cute when it's a tiny home or an RV with kids. Why not a small apartment? You're providing & that’s all that matters,” added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaG4e_0fCq6s0D00
Underneath the bed is a sort of cave for the children to play in Credit: TikTok/jamacdickerson

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 7

its2022behappybihh
17h ago

if that's the only thing u can afford rite now that is fine. everyone is safe feed and clean it well be okay

Reply
12
a southern comfort
14h ago

Yup sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do! Better than sleeping outside.

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Mom#Roommates#Toys#Kitchen Appliances#Dresser#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

I had to do an internal examination on MYSELF when I unexpectedly went into labour at home… I could feel the head

A MUM has recalled how she was forced to do an internal examination on herself to see how close she was to giving birth when she went into labour unexpectedly at home. Holly Lo opened up about her experience in several videos on her TikTok page, explaining that she thought she had hours before she was going to give birth when her contractions started.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
394K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy