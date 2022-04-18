ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Well Twist My Braids & Run 4 The Tables

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 19 hours ago
The Triangle Squares Quilt Guild is pulling out all stops!...

KSEN AM 1150

Joplin’s In A Real Battle

A "Battle of the Bands!" It'll be a lip sync deal with all the fun's Saturday night over at the Golden Triangle Center in Joplin. Social hour's at 5, with dinner on the platters at 6, Saturday night. 1st place prize is $500, 2nd place is 300, 3rd 200. There'll be an auction & 50/50 drawing along with a gun raffle in the battle. Sounds like Joplin will be jumpin' on Saturday night...
JOPLIN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

C & S Customs Customer Appreciation BBQ

C & S Customs in Sunburst is having their Customer Appreciation BBQ and Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday April 9th. There will be a raffle, C & S merchandise, burgers and an Adult Easter Egg Hunt. The Fun starts at 11am at C & S Customs Shop.
SUNBURST, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Rustic Farm Girls Grand Opening

Rustic Farm Girls is a New Bakery in Conrad. Their GRAND OPENING is April 5th with giveaways and hourly drawings. They make Delicious Custom Cakes, Cookies, Desserts, meals to go and they have specialty Gifts and Gourmet Baskets. For the morning person the will have fresh Coffee, Tea and Pastries. They are open Tuesday thru Saturday 9-4 and located at the stop light. Follow them on Facebook to see their daily specials and pictures of their bakery items.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

I Like Chinese

The 32nd Annual Conrad Booster Club Chinese Auction's all set to go this Friday night down at the Pondera Golf Course. Thanks to Roger Paulsen for stopping by the Puff Man Show last Tuesday, to share the details on Friday night's "Hors d'oeuvres Extravaganza". Cocktails at 5:30, Hors d' oeuvres from 6:30, to 9, along with the Chinese Auction from 7, until 10. 1st prize is $1000, 2nd prize is $500, & there'll be TEN $50 drawings! It's $50, per couple, & that includes Hors d' oeuvres & 2 FREE drinks. You need to present to WIN the door prizes. For tickets, contact the Conrad Booster Club or the big man himself, Roger Paulson, in Conrad.
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Happy Trails To You…On Line This Year

Fasten your seatbelts & get set for the 2022 Lewis & Clark Foundation's "17 Annual Trail Mixer" auction. It's all going to be fine & ONLINE this year. Auction dates begin next Tuesday, the 19th, & will conclude at 8,next Friday night, the 22nd. The Lewis & Clark Foundation's Kelly Paladino, Director of Sales & Special Events will be joining me THIS Friday afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show to share with us a truly amazing selection of fine art, food & dining, gift baskets & package, one-of-a-kind collectables, weekend getaways, outdoor adventures & some AMAZING vacation experiences. that will be up for grabs. It's fun & easy with proceeds going to benefit the Lewis & Clark Foundation along with the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Why not register now at charityauiction.bid/trailmixer 2022.
SHOPPING
KSEN AM 1150

FREE Carnival FUN Comes 2 Sunburst

It'll be "FUN by the TON" tomorrow night, Thursday, up in the North Country, & it's all FREE. Sunburst Elementary School has issued a "Special" invitation to everyone to come on up to their Family Dun Night. The carnival activities begin at 5, in the gym, & there'll be pizza, drinks, BINGO & prizes to share in some downright friendly family fun. Please enter the building through the north cafeteria door. Don't worry about a thing, but students MUST be accompanied by a parent/guardian to attend.
SUNBURST, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Mexican Dining Comes 2 CB

The Parkview Senior Center over in Cut Bank, will be serving up real Mexican dinners to go on Monday, April 4th. You can stop by the senior center between 5 & 6 o'clock, Monday afternoon & you can grab 2 beef or 2 chicken enchiladas (or 1 of each,) rice, beans, sweet corn cake along with a slice of tres leches cake for desert. Your $15 for this Mexican delight will benefit the Point Drive Inn project at the Glacier Historical Museum. Tickets are available now by going to glaciermuseum.org, & pay on line. The Cut Bank Brewery & the museum board members also have tickets. Don't worry about a thing...there's tickets at the museum too. For all the details, call 873 4904.
CUT BANK, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Look What Dutton’s Doing

The Dutton Senior Center will be serving up dinner EARLY this Monday. In fact, the dinner bell will ring at 5. Then the senior center will be hosting a card night at 6:30. How about that! Dinner AND cards & everyone's invited to come on down...
DUTTON, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Meet The Iron Women

This Chris Enss riveting read, "The Iron Women" is the untold story of the women who connected our country. Back in 1869, when the last spike was hammered into the steel track of the Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Point, Utah,& Western Union lines sounded the glorious news from New York to San Francisco, an estimated 4,000 men had labored more than 5 years to connect our country from coast to coast, WOMEN too made significant & lasting contributions. In fact, as far back as 1838, women had hired on as registered nurses/stewardesses in passenger cars. These ladies of the rails attended to all the medical needs of travelers, & actually acted as "hostesses" of sorts, helping the passengers enjoy a comfortable journey. Chris Enss is a New York Times best-selling author, & you can check out her book, Iron Women; The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad at www.rowman.com. You'll have a chance to WIN "The Iron Women" tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. 1st person in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question will be our Saturday morning WINNER! All aboard & Happy Easter Weekend. Stay warm...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

