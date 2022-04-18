ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Families Invited To Kindergarten Kickoff Events

Cover picture for the articleFamilies with new kindergarten students are invited to attend Bend-La Pine Schools’ Kindergarten Kickoff events at local schools and register students for the fall. Online registration is open now for all incoming kindergartners and schools are hosting kickoff events during April and May. “Kindergarten Kickoff events are a...

WSMV

Day of Caring event celebrates local families Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Music City Center held an event called “Day of Caring” Friday to celebrate Nashville families. Several local families were gifted with a free bike inside Music City Center Friday morning. American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics held their annual “Day of Caring”...
NASHVILLE, TN
WITN

Greene Central High School- Jada Strickland

My name is Jada Strickland, and I am a proud senior at Greene Central High School. I have been born and raised in the Snow Hill and Goldsboro area, and though I hold it very close, I am so excited to be pursuing the next chapter in my life! I am currently deciding on a 4-year college to commit to, either North Carolina State University or at UNC Chapel Hill, with a major in business and marketing! When I am not at school or working as a Starbucks barista, I love to spend time with my family, pets, friends, as well as my boyfriend. I also enjoy anything art-related, from fashion to makeup, as well as traveling, concerts, and taking care of my plants! I am overjoyed by the opportunities that I have been given this year, and I hope that college will open up many more doors for me this coming year!
SNOW HILL, NC

