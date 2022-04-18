White House pans 'disappointing' court ruling against federal mask mandate

Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO