White House pans 'disappointing' court ruling against federal mask mandate

Roger Stone posts video of him telling Trump to watch out for Ron DeSantis
Roger Stone warned former President Donald Trump to watch out for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Durham stripping bare 'incestuous relationship' in Clinton campaign lawyer case: Chaffetz
Special counsel John Durham is digging up evidence of an "incestuous relationship" underlying the so-called Russiagate scandal, according to a former House Republican.
After Mar-a-Lago Trump meeting, ex-Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson won't try comeback bid
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, a 1990s-era Republican icon as a pioneer of state welfare reform, won't seek to return to his old job after discussing the possibility with former President Donald Trump.
The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.
The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
Devin Nunes left Congress in December, but judges continue to dismiss his stream of defamation suits.
Appeals court judges have upheld a lower court in dismissing one of Nunes' lawsuits against the Washington Post. More Nunes court troubles: The wave of libel suits former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) brought against news organizations and social media companies over the past few years continues to fizzle out in court.
Sotomayor torches “unprecedented” Supreme Court ruling that could gut protections for Black voters
The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with Wisconsin Republicans in a lawsuit over the number of Black-majority districts in the state, raising concerns that the court could gut Voting Rights Act protections. In an unsigned ruling, the court rejected a challenge from congressional Republicans over a new congressional map adopted...
Judicial Crisis Network puts $1.5M behind ad accusing Judge Jackson of misunderstanding Justice Thomas
EXCLUSIVE: The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) launched a $1.5 million ad buy Wednesday that is critical of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s previous statement that she does not understand Justice Clarence Thomas, the nation’s second Black justice. The ad, titled "Misunderstood," will air nationally in Washington,...
Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Biden threatened to fire Harris' staffers if he found they were spreading negative stories about VP: book
A new book exploring White House drama reveals that reports of dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in President Biden threatening to fire anyone who leaked stories to the media that made Harris look bad. According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,"...
Rep. Ilhan Omar said it would be 'staggeringly hypocritical' for US to support a war crimes investigation into Putin without joining the International Criminal Court
Omar told Insider it would be "staggeringly hypocritical to support an ICC investigation into Russia" while choosing to remain a non-member.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas is discharged from hospital -Supreme Court
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms last week, was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning, the Supreme Court said. The 73-year-old conservative justice was admitted to a Washington hospital with an infection last Friday and treated with intravenous...
4th stimulus check 2022 schedule – New $1,200 direct payments to be sent out in WEEKS – see if you’ll get the cash
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House
Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
Mitch McConnell says calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from January 6-related cases are an 'inappropriate pressure campaign'
"Washington Democrats are now trying to bully this exemplary judge of 30-plus years out of entire legal subjects, or off the court entirely," he said.
Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege
Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...
Trump may face day in court thanks to lawsuit from reggae singer Eddy Grant
The musician sued the former president and his administration over the use of his song Electric Avenue in an ad in 2020
Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
A cameraman who captured a crucial Jan. 5meeting ahead of the Capitol attack spoke for hours with the panel probing the insurrection.
"We walked through my footage in detail," Nick Quested said in an interview. What happened: The documentarian whose film crew captured a key Jan. 5 meeting between leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys testified for hours Tuesday to the Jan. 6 select committee. Nick Quested, executive director and...
