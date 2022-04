Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Harpeth Hotel is hosting its inaugural Easter Egg hunt this weekend! Beginning Easter Sunday (April 17) at 8 a.m., the Easter Bunny will hide 12 special eggs from The Harpeth throughout Downtown Franklin. Prizes include a one-night stay at the hotel, dinner for two, gift card to McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO