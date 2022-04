Video streaming services can get expensive, especially if you pay for more than one, but some free options are out there. In addition to Prime Video, Amazon also has IMDb TV, a free-of-charge, ad-supported streaming service that first arrived in 2019. Not only does it have a library of legacy shows and movies, but it even has original programming of its very own. No matter how good the content's been, Amazon has struggled to decide on a name for its platform. For the second time in three years, the service is rebranding to advertise its services better.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO