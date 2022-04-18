ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mystery as Arizona State University student found dead at campus fitness center after ‘swimming laps’

By Forrest McFarland
 21 hours ago
A STUDENT at Arizona State University has been found dead at a campus fitness center after 'swimming laps'.

A spokesperson for the ASU police department Adam Wolfe told The Arizona Republic that around 7.20pm Saturday officers responded to a report of an injured person in the fitness center.

Bryan Andrew was found unresponsive in the campus pool area Credit: Instagram/@livewell_asu

Officers then found Bryan Andrew, 19, unresponsive in the pool area.

Police took over CPR from the responding party, but he was declared dead on the scene.

Wolfe said that police believe Andrew was swimming laps at the pool. The medical examiner will determine what led to his death, but police said that no foul play is suspected.

It is unclear what events led up to Andrew's discovery, and the reporting party has not given permission to release their information.

