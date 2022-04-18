Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney now in position to rule on police-involved shooting on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have completed their investigation of an incident where police shot a man who they say was firing a gun into an apartment. It will now be the duty of Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi to evaluate those findings and determine whether the Feb. 12 shooting of Barry Carrington, Jr. was justified .

Meanwhile, the case against Carrington was continued Monday morning in Norfolk General District Court. He faces two felony charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of firing a gun in public.

Because the case involves city police, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Quwanisha Roman of Newport News is serving as special prosecutor. Judge Joseph Lindsey granted her motion for more time so that she could get lab results from the gun police say Carrington used, over the objection of Carrington’s attorney.

The incident happened outside Grace O’Malley’s restaurant on Granby Street, but the call came in that night that Carrington had been drinking earlier and had a gun at nearby Grain restaurant — and was yelling and not talking sense.



His cousin says he wouldn’t just start shooting unless he had a reason.

“Ask anyone — if you’re drinking alcohol and you get too much, you might get overwhelmed or something,” said Crystal Morris. “He’s not gonna just come off and start talking crazy for no apparent reason. Something had to be done for him to do this negativity.”

Morris says the family wants justice, and that would include charges against the officers involved if they acted wrongfully.

“We know that he done something wrong. Something went wrong somewhere. We just can’t point it out, but something went wrong and I feel that they’re trying to cover it up,” Morris said.

That determination is now in the hands of Fatehi. He told 10 On Your Side Monday afternoon he has “no timeline on that at this point.”

