ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney now in position to rule on police-involved shooting on Granby Street

By Chris Horne
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2eHs_0fCq5G0a00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have completed their investigation of an incident where police shot a man who they say was firing a gun into an apartment. It will now be the duty of Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi to evaluate those findings and determine whether the Feb. 12 shooting of Barry Carrington, Jr. was justified .

Meanwhile, the case against Carrington was continued Monday morning in Norfolk General District Court. He faces two felony charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of firing a gun in public.

Because the case involves city police, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Quwanisha Roman of Newport News is serving as special prosecutor. Judge Joseph Lindsey granted her motion for more time so that she could get lab results from the gun police say Carrington used, over the objection of Carrington’s attorney.

The incident happened outside Grace O’Malley’s restaurant on Granby Street, but the call came in that night that Carrington had been drinking earlier and had a gun at nearby Grain restaurant — and was yelling and not talking sense.

His cousin says he wouldn’t just start shooting unless he had a reason.

“Ask anyone — if you’re drinking alcohol and you get too much, you might get overwhelmed or something,” said Crystal Morris. “He’s not gonna just come off and start talking crazy for no apparent reason. Something had to be done for him to do this negativity.”

Morris says the family wants justice, and that would include charges against the officers involved if they acted wrongfully.

PREVIOUS: More questions than answers in case of man shot by Norfolk officers on Granby Street

“We know that he done something wrong. Something went wrong somewhere. We just can’t point it out, but something went wrong and I feel that they’re trying to cover it up,” Morris said.

That determination is now in the hands of Fatehi. He told 10 On Your Side Monday afternoon he has “no timeline on that at this point.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man seriously hurt in Norfolk shooting

According to police, the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgzZRG.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Essence

Virginia Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, Killed In Shooting

Her editor remembers her as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise.”. On March 19, a shooting left two dead and three injured outside a restaurant in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Journalist Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among the individuals who were shot and killed, according to a police news release.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Virginia State Police#Crystal Morris
WAVY News 10

Youngkin orders flags at half-staff, Kaine shares remarks for 15th anniversary of Virginia Tech mass shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday — exactly 15 years after one of America’s deadliest mass shootings — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be lowered across the Commonwealth in honor of the 32 people who lost their lives and the 17 who were injured when a student opened fire on the Virginia Tech campus on April 16, 2007.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

2 shot, 2 dogs stolen in string of D.C. armed robberies

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help after suspects threatened residents with a handgun, shot two men and stole two dogs on Wednesday. The first incident happened around 4:12 p.m. at the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue when the two suspects got out of a vehicle and approached the victim. Police said that one suspect threatened the victim with a handgun and demanded they hand over their dog and property.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

17-year-olds arrested after woman carjacked in Hampton, police say

Police say two 17-year-olds were arrested after a 66-year-old woman was carjacked early Wednesday on Todd's Lane in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3xnAlZw. 17-year-olds arrested after woman carjacked in Hampton, …. John Hunter’s legacy with U.S. Navy Boxing includes …. Cause of Suffolk house fire still under investigation. Neighbors jump...
HAMPTON, VA
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Police investigate shooting on Palafox Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday evening at 2:32 p.m., the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office reported an investigation into a shooting that took place at 2000 Palafox Street. Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office report that the suspect and victim got into a physical confrontation with another adult male, which led to a firearm being produced several shots being fired, one striking the victim.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy