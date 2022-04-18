ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The NBA's Toronto Raptors Meet Actual Raptors in New Jurassic World: Dominion ESPN Promo

By Daniel Roberts
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, not only have we seen the official Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) trailer, we also got treated to a handful of 2022 Winter Olympics TV spots which featured dinosaurs from the upcoming blockbuster. But now, raptors have invaded ESPN in a brand-new promo for the movie!. click...

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
Look: LeBron Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets lost Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series to the Boston Celtics today, despite 39 points from Kyrie Irving. While Irving’s breathtaking performance wasn’t enough to prevent a 115-114 buzzer-beating defeat, it was enough to catch the attention of his former Cleveland teammate, LeBron James.
Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
This ‘Shark Tank’ company brought in $130,000 in 6 days – and Mark Cuban wants the Dallas Mavericks to use its products

For years, Rashid Mahdi and Intisar Bashir's company flew under the radar. The husband-and-wife duo launched Columbus, Ohio-based Browndages, which sells a diverse array of skin-toned bandages, in 2018. On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," the co-founders said that sales were initially slow — until June 2020, when Black Lives Matter protests swept across the U.S.
Man from LeBron James’ past emerges potential next Lakers head coach

A familiar face to LeBron James could emerge as a potential head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers after firing Frank Vogel last week. The team is in the midst of an in-depth search for their next boss as they aim to turn things around in 2022/23 and return to the playoffs following a forgettable campaign. While major changes need to be made to the roster, hiring the right HC with experience and expertise is just as important.
Thor: Love and Thunder Trends as Marvel Fans Anticipate First Trailer

Is the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer being dropped today?. It has been a while since we got any updates on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films but it looks like fans are anticipating some major news about Thor: Love and Thunder today. The highly awaited sequel is currently trending on social media as people are expecting its first trailer to be dropped very soon!
Jason Momoa to Star in ‘Minecraft’ Movie for Warner Bros.

Aquaman and Dune star Jason Momoa is lining up another tentpole with Warner Bros. The actor is in final negotiations to star in the studio’s live-action Minecraft movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess will direct the project, based on the popular video game. Dune producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018. Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts. The video game hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film.More from...
Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
New ‘Dominion’ Featurette Unites Two Generations of ‘Jurassic Park’ Actors

When it opens in theaters this summer, Jurassic World: Dominion will provide the first full-fledged crossover between the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises. Earlier World installments have featured brief appearances from a couple Jurassic Park veterans like BD Wong, but Dominion brings back the first film’s core cast — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum — and pairs them up with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for a new adventure.
Thunder GM Sam Presti On Their Old Superteam: "Kevin Durant Is A Basketball God, James Harden Is A Basketball Genius, And Russell Westbrook Is A Basketball Warrior."

The OKC Thunder just finished an abysmal season, and there could be many more to come. Still, team GM Sam Presti has high hopes for the future. Not long ago, the team was competing for Championships with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in the early 2010s. Eventually, they paired Westbrook with Paul George.
Charles Barkley Roasted Kenny Smith After Kenny Asked Chuck To Google Him: "I Did. It Said, 'Who?'"

Charles Barkley is one of the NBA's most hilarious media personalities, someone that says exactly what he thinks even if it's about the fans. His rapport with his fellow castmates on Inside The NBA is nothing short of epic, and his constant arguments with Shaquille O'Neal for example, make the show that much more worth watching. But it's not just Shaq who is on the end of Chuck's burns, every once in a while, he'll make fun of Kenny 'The Jet' Smith as well.
New Movie: ‘Thor Love And Thunder’ Starring Chris Hemsworth

A new trailer and poster are now available for Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder,” offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters July 8, 2022.
Jurassic World: Dominion Gets a Massive Wave of Funko Pops

Jurassic World: Dominion is going to be especially exciting for Jurassic Park fans as original cast members Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are reprising their roles as Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm respectively. That said, the legacy of the franchise has been celebrated in over the last few months with new merch based on both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, and now Funko is chiming in with a huge wave of Pop figures.
