Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Rec needing baseball and softball coaches

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 19 hours ago
The Great Bend Recreation Commission still needs coaches for their upcoming baseball and softball leagues. If you are interested in coaching, please...

Great Bend Post

Rodgers walk-off single lifts Barton to doubleheader sweep of Seward

The Barton Community College baseball team rode an Alex Rodgers 12th inning walk-off single Saturday to complete a doubleheader sweep of Seward County Community College at Lawson-Biggs Field. The Cougars got a six solid frames from starter Owen Reynolds in the opener earning a 6-2 victory before the 4-3 walk-off in the nightcap sealed the weekend series victory.
SEWARD, KS
Daily Leader

Three huge doubleheaders remaining for No. 1 ranked CLCC softball

The final seven days of the regular season are shaping up to be filled with big games for the Copiah-Lincoln CC softball team. Co-Lin and coach Meleah Howard are currently sporting the top ranking in the nation as they were voted No. 1 in the latest NJCAA Division II softball poll.
ELLISVILLE, MS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Great Bend Post

Cougar eSports sends five into NJCAAE Playoffs

The Barton Community College eSports team wrapped up the spring regular season this week with the Cougars clinching five into the NJCAAE Playoffs. Concluding the season at 61-33 as a squad, Barton wrapped the week nine action with a 6-4 mark while a pair locked a perfect season joining the Rainbow 6 Siege team.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mickey Mantle
Great Bend Post

Royals' finale with Tigers postponed; DH on July 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Today’s 1:10 p.m. CT game between the Royals and Tigers at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed and will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, July 11. Game 1 of that doubleheader will start at 1:10 p.m. CT, and Game 2 (the originally scheduled game) will follow at 7:10 p.m. CT. Both games of the split doubleheader will be 9-inning regulation games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBCMontana

Butte softball stays strong, moves up in ranks

The Butte softball team clenches third place in its conference after a latest extra inning win. Coming out on top 12-10 against Big Sky on Thursday, the Bulldogs put up 8 runs in the 8th inning despite battling tough weather conditions. The coaching staff, as well as the players, say...
BUTTE, MT
WTOK-TV

Union softball beats Clarkdale and advances to playoffs

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Yellow Jackets beat the Clarkdale Bulldogs 2-1 to advance to the high school softball playoffs. Union maintained control for most of the game as they got out to an early 2-0 lead. The fifth inning is where Clarkdale started to turn things around as they were able to score and keep Union scoreless.
ENTERPRISE, MS
Great Bend Post

🏀 Kansas trio named Mr. Jayhawk for 2021-22

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Before a capacity crowd on the floor of Allen Fieldhouse, the Kansas men’s basketball senior trio of Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot were named co-recipients of the 2022 Danny Manning Mr. Jayhawk Award at its annual banquet Thursday. Players, coaches, staff, families and...
LAWRENCE, KS
WBOY

WVU can’t overcome No. 5 OSU’s three-homer first; drops series finale

Cowboys blast through the first inning, deflating the Mountaineers to take the series. Easter was not WVU’s day from the get-go. No. 5 Oklahoma State took the series against the Mountaineers on Sunday with a 13-3 victory in eight innings. The Cowboys hung five runs on West Virginia in the opening frame, including three home runs to build an insurmountable advantage for the hosts and their second-worst loss at Monongalia County Ballpark.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

