Great Bend Rec needing baseball and softball coaches

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Yellow Jackets beat the Clarkdale Bulldogs 2-1 to advance to the high school softball playoffs. Union maintained control for most of the game as they got out to an early 2-0 lead. The fifth inning is where Clarkdale started to turn things around as they were able to score and keep Union scoreless.

ENTERPRISE, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO