ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Baystate Health reports 43 COVID-19 patients, 1 in critical care

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvB1z_0fCq4m1V00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 43 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 1 is in the critical care unit.

Holyoke Children’s Museum open for kids on vacation

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 36 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 3 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sun Journal

CarolinaEast reports zero COVID-19 patients for the first time in 2 years

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, CarolinaEast Medical Center has reported zero positive COVID-19 patients. Since March 2020, the hospital has treated at least one patient every day, with the first patient being admitted on March 30, 2020. The most the hospital has treated at one time is 69 patients, according to CarolinaEast Chief Nursing Officer Jim Davis.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WIBW

Wamego Health Center honored for excellence in patient care

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center has been recognized for its excellence in patient care. Ascension Via Christi says the Wamego Health Center was recently honored for its overall quality of care by PRC - a leading national health care research firm. “Achieving this type of recognition takes a...
WAMEGO, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid#Baystate Medical Center#Critical Care#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital
AZFamily

Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost for uninsured patients

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal COVID-19 relief money is running out. The White House will start phasing out a program that reimbursed doctors, providers and pharmacies for testing, treating and vaccinating uninsured people. “If additional funding isn’t provided at some point in the near future, the test sites will no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy