Baystate Health reports 43 COVID-19 patients, 1 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 43 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 1 is in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 36 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 3 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.