Baystate Health reports 43 COVID-19 patients, 1 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 43 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Of those numbers reported, 1 is in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 36 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 3 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed
