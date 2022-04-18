ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

New Hope Company Launches Online Ramadan Camp

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleInspiration can come from the unlikeliest of places. And within the walls of an office building in New Hope, Amin Aaser broadcasts to the world. His audience consists of thousands of children, between the ages of 4 and 9, who log onto a live video stream every day during the holy...

