Millions of Americans still waiting on 2020 tax refunds from the IRS – what to do if you’re affected

By Elizabeth Barton
 22 hours ago
DEPENDING on the time zone, taxpayers have the afternoon or just a few hours to meet the 2021 tax deadline.

But even this late in the game, millions of Americans have not received their return from last year.

For filers using direct deposit, the average refund this season is $3,256 Credit: Getty

As another deadline comes and goes, this group of taxpayers is wondering what to do.

Several factors have added to the growing IRS backlog.

Over the last year, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had more responsibilities than ever before.

One of these was sending stimulus payments to American households.

Another task, beginning in July 2021, was delivering child tax credits.

While the IRS is making progress, three million Americans are left waiting for last year's return.

Chuck Rettig, commissioner of the IRS, said on April 7 that the agency still had 2.7million paper returns to process.

Here are three steps you can take if your return is caught in the backlog.

1. Don't delay filing for this year

Taxpayers may think their return from the previous year must be processed before they can file, but the IRS says not to wait.

If you file your taxes now, without a 2020 return, you can avoid any fees or interest for the current year.

2. Report your AGI

Here is what the commissioner advises to taxpayers who are still waiting for 2020's return to report their income on this year's tax return.

The advice applies to your adjusted gross income (AGI).

Rettig said: "Filers should enter "0" for their AGI from last year."

"People who hadn't filed before, but signed up to receive child tax credit checks or stimulus checks, should put $1 for their AGI."

3. Contact the IRS for more assistance

For the time being, the IRS is sending folks to the Let Us Help You page on its website.

It also advises taxpayers to get in-person help at Taxpayer Assistance Centers.

For more in personal finance, The Sun has tips for renters in today's market.

The Sun talked to an expert from Experian about how to boost your credit score.

And four things landlords are not allowed to do.

