John F. “The Living Legend” Arduini, 83, beloved brother and uncle to many nieces and nephews, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, April 8, 2022. He was born Oct. 29, 1938 in New Britain to the late Paul and Domenica (Valeriano) Arduini. He attended local schools and graduated New Britain High School, moving to Plainville in 1995 where he resided for 27 years. John was employed by Connecticut Natural Gas, retiring after 30 years. As a meter reader, he would always be seen wearing shorts even in the coldest days of winter.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO