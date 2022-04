Ralph Raymond Valk, 91, of Southington and formerly of New Britain, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at LiveWell in Plantsville. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (Grabowski) Valk. He was born on June 3, 1930 to Raymond E. Valk and Angeline Roberts in New Britain. At an early age, Ralph was raised by his loving aunts Clara May, Daisy and Florence. Prior to his retirement Ralph was the owner of Valk Window Display service. He was a founding member and parishioner of St. Dominic Church.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO