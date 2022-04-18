ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

AG Seeks State Custody Of Animals Seized From Unsanitary Hebron Facility

By Nicole Valinote
 19 hours ago
A 59-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after police said numerous animals in her care were found suffering from neglect and poor living conditions. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is seeking state custody of 70 animals that were seized from an overcrowded, unsanitary animal rescue facility.

The animals were seized from CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue, located on Porter Road in the Tolland County town of Hebron, on Friday, March 25.

Authorities previously reported that the owner of the facility, identified as 59-year-old Joann Connelly, of Hebron, was arrested on three counts of cruelty to animals.

Tong said in an announcement on Monday, April 18, he is seeking state custody of the following animals that were seized from the facility:

  • 33 dogs
  • 28 cats
  • Five ducks
  • Three goats
  • One pony

The animals were found in poor conditions, with trash strewn across the property, urine, and feces on the floor of the home, and dogs and cats kept in unclean cages, according to the announcement.

Tong said some of the animals had skin conditions and minor injuries, and a parakeet seized during the search of the facility died one week later.

The animals are currently being held at different animal control facilities and are receiving proper care, Tong said.

“No animal should ever suffer like this," Tong said. "The dogs, cats, ducks, goat, parakeet and pony seized from this farm were kept in deplorable and inhumane conditions. We are seeking permanent state custody of these animals to ensure they receive the proper care and attention they need and deserve."

Officials asked those who suspect cases of animal cruelty to make reports to the local animal control department, call 860-713-2506, or email AGR.AnimalControl@ct.gov

