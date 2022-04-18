ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs gather with Mahomes in Texas to begin offseason

By DAVE SKRETTA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new faces of the Kansas City Chiefs offense are getting to know each other in the warm Texas sun, rather than the cold Kansas City rain, after Andy Reid decided to make voluntary offseason workouts a virtual exercise this season.

In a departure from his previous three decades of offseason work, Reid said Monday that he’s encouraging his players to Zoom into voluntary meetings — rather than attend in person at the Chiefs practice facility — so that they can continue their workouts from anywhere in the country ahead of more formalized team activities next month.

“There’s a number of guys here lifting,” Reid said, “but again, these are all voluntary camps, all three phases.”

That hasn’t stopped a number of players from congregating around Patrick Mahomes in Texas, where the star quarterback spends the offseason. Many of them are new faces that the Chiefs have added to the offense after trading three-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins and losing wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle in free agency.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the biggest names that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has landed to help fill Hill’s void in the offense. The Chiefs also have signed Ronald Jones II to help at running back, and there are several other players that have been signed to compete for a spot on the roster next season.

The work toward that goal began this week in the virtual meeting room with Reid and his coaches, and on the Texas practice fields with Mahomes, who knows the foundation for a successful season begins long before kickoff in September.

“The biggest thing for the work we’ve been getting in Texas is to build those relationships,” Mahomes said by Zoom. “That’s what has made us great the last few years, the bond of our team, the chemistry we have, so we can be who we are. I wanted to get everybody together so they can meet each other, get to know each other and build those friendships.”

There are always new faces, even for the most successful of franchises, but the near-total revamp that the Chiefs have had this offseason is rare for a club so stable that it has hosted the past four AFC championship games.

Hill was the biggest departure, shipped to the Dolphins for a slew of draft picks that could further remake the offense next week. It was a move that made eyebrows raise across the league both for the value that Hill has had for Kansas City and for the record contract that Miami gave him the moment he arrived in South Florida.

Smith-Schuster, who showed flashes of stardom in Pittsburgh, and Valdes-Scantling, who must be living right to go from Aaron Rodgers to Mahomes as his quarterback, are high-upside players that Veach believes can balance Hill’s production.

“Myself and Brett keep it wide open with Patrick. There’s a pretty good chance change will take place throughout your career. That’s all part of it,” Reid said off the offseason maneuvering. “It’s important that they see that it’s part of this game, and change does take place, and I think you beat around the bush on it, I don’t think that’s good, either.”

The change hasn’t been solely on the offensive side of the ball, either.

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was so important in setting the defense the past three seasons, remains on the free-agent market. The Chiefs also released linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who often relayed the defensive plays.

The Chiefs signed Justin Reid, formerly of the Texans, to take over Mathieu’s spot in the secondary. The linebacker group is being turned over to second-year pro Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr., a pair of younger players with higher ceilings.

“In this day and age, unfortunately, you can’t just pay everybody,” Reid said. “It’s hard thing to do to extend contracts. You’re going to lose a guy here and there. There’s how it works.”

The result is a team that is certain to look very little like the one that lost in the AFC title game to Cincinnati, and even less like the one that went to back-to-back Super Bowls and won the Chiefs’ first championship in five decades.

“I don’t need them here right now,” Reid said. “We’ve played a lot of games the past four or five years, maybe more than anybody in the National Football League. I think some time away and bonding with new players is important. And when they get here, they’ll be revved up, and we’ll be here for quite some time. So these next two weeks they can work and get to know each other away from here and I think that’s important.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade

Deebo Samuel is one of Colin Cowherd’s favorite players in the NFL. But, on Monday’s edition of “The Herd,” the FOX Sports 1 radio host admitted that it might be worth trading him if you’re the 49ers. The All-Pro WRB1 is as dynamic as it...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Demarcus Robinson
FanSided

Tigers’ Patrick Mahomes jersey confuses the heck out of Royals fans

A Detroit fan wore a Tigers-themed Patrick Mahomes jersey to a Kansas City Royals game, and KC supporters didn’t know what to make of it. Mahomes was a Tigers draft pick back in the day, but a Detroit fan still repping the Texas Tech product has to be a troll. If not, then I’m just as confused as these Kansas City sports fans.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Hear what the Chiefs said about life after Tyreek Hill on The Star’s SportsBeat KC pod

The first phase of the Chiefs’ offseason program began Monday, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Mecole Hardman are here to talk about it. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast you’ll hear what the Chiefs said about what they hope to get accomplished, some updates to injured players like offensive tackle Lucas Niang and the topic on everyone’s mind: How will the Chiefs adjust to life without Tyreek Hill?
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Ap#The Kansas City Chiefs#Juju Smith Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes shares his first impression of Chiefs' new receivers

While the offseason workout program for the Kansas City Chiefs just kicked off on Monday, QB Patrick Mahomes has already begun working with his newest teammates. All of the Chiefs’ newly-signed receivers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Corey Coleman joined Mahomes in Texas for some throwing sessions over the past few weeks. They’re getting a jumpstart on building up their chemistry ahead of OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Was Asked If Chiefs’ Offense Will Look Different

Whether they want to admit it or not, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense won’t be the same in 2022. Kansas City made a major move by trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March. It won’t be easy replacing a three-time All-Pro wide receiver who recorded 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

858K+
Followers
417K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy