BILLINGS- After a near 40-year hiatus, professional hockey is coming back to Billings this fall. In this week's Conversation with Chris, SWX's Chris Byers talks with Eddie LaPera, the new head coach of the upstart Billings Blizzard. LaPera is a former player and coach for the Billings Bulls junior teams, coming into the job with a strong background in youth hockey. As a former player, a coach and a fan of the game, LaPera is excited for pro hockey to come to the Magic City.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO