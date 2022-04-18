Multiple-car crash on KY 114 in Middle Creek

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO