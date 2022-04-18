ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County volunteer firefighter crowned Miss Virginia USA

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gt6M_0fCq1W1o00

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A new Miss Virginia USA was crowned on Saturday.

Kailee Horvath, a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Loudoun County and a nursing student at Marymount University in Arlington, took home the Miss Virginia USA 2022 title.

The ultimate prom gift guide 2022

The Loudoun County Fire-Rescue Department congratulated Horvath on Twitter . Horvath has been volunteering with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department since her senior year of high school in 2017.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouLjw_0fCq1W1o00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNkXk_0fCq1W1o00
Photos: Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue Department.

“This is my sixth attempt at a Miss Virginia USA state title. So for me, it was years of hard work and determination finally paying off, and I was just excited to share that moment with my family friends that were there,” Horvath told ABC13 in Lynchburg .

These are the top school districts in Virginia in 2022

Horvath inherits the Miss Virginia USA crown from Christina Thompson, a former ABC13 news reporter who won the title last year.

Seventeen-year-old Hannah Grau of Fredericksburg was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA 2022 on Saturday. According to WSET, Grau said she has been a youth ambassador for GivingTuesdayMilitary for three years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Sports
Loudoun County, VA
Government
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Virginia Usa#Nursing Student#Volunteer Firefighter#High School#Emt#Marymount University#Wset#Nexstar Media Inc
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Police identify the victims in double fatality

Albemarle County Police Department officers have identified the two people found dead in a residence on the 9100 block of Totier Creek Road in Scottsville on Thursday afternoon. ACPD detectives have identified the deceased as:. 55-year-old Lisa Barnes Thacker of Scottsville. 73-year-old Harlin Sykes of Scottsville. Detectives are currently working...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy