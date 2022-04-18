ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson’s Newborn Son Rocks Matching PJs With Mom Maralee Nichols On Easter

By Audrey Rock
 21 hours ago
Tristan Thompson‘s tiny son Theo had a snuggly Easter with mom Maralee Nichols, who dressed the five-month-old tot in Peter Rabbit PJs for an extra sweet Instagram post on April 17. “Happy Easter,” Maralee wrote in the caption, alongside a simple white heart emoji. Maralee posted two tender photos of her cradling baby Theo — in one, she smiles at the camera, and in the other, she holds him with a thoughtful expression. In the photos, Maralee’s makeup highlights her perfectly loving expression, and her hair falls in natural waves past her shoulders.

The 31-year-old fitness model gave birth to the NBA pro’s third child on December 3, 2021. Tristan initially denied that the baby was his he was his — he was still romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian, the mother of his daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson, when news about Maralee’s pregnancy broke. Tristan ultimately confirmed paternity of baby Theo in January 2022, apologizing and taking responsibility. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote via Instagram stories on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

But Maralee claims he still hasn’t paid her any support for Theo. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” Maralee’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement in February 2022. Tristan also has a son with ex-girlfriend and social media influencer Jordan Craig, born on December 12, 2016, and True was born on April 12, 2018.

Khloe has since publicly admitted that Tristan is “not the guy” for her, and the paternity scandal seems to have ended her relationship with Tristan for good. Khloe posted her own pictures of True wearing a lacy Easter dress and enjoying the colorful contents of a giant bunny-shaped basket on April 17, 2022.

Comments / 28

Reee
18h ago

Thought she is trying to get almost $50,000 a month in child support because she is broke yet she is wasting money on matching pj’s.

Reply(1)
12
Sassafras T☕️
19h ago

Bless her heart 🫠🫣 she’s trying so hard to stay relevant and get his attention….. smh 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(3)
15
Dee
18h ago

Isn't this the woman who wanted privacy and said she didn't get pregnant for attention?

Reply
11
