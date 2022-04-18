ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Veranda Street closed this week for I-295 bridge replacement construction

By WGME
WGME
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- Veranda Street in Portland will be closed this week to accommodate bridge replacement work on I-295. The Maine DOT says the closure is part of the project that will involve the full closure of I-295 between Exits 9 and 10....

