Veranda Street closed this week for I-295 bridge replacement construction

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A well-traveled portion of Interstate 70 is getting a much-needed replacement. The I-70 bridge over 32nd Avenue was first constructed in 1968. (credit: CBS) The bridge has undergone a lot of maintenance since then but officials decided it was time to replace it. The project is part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s 10-year plan to replace older bridges across the state. (credit: CBS) “This is a great example of local governments working together with state leaders, with our business community and at the federal level to make projects like this happen,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper. (credit: CBS) Designers say the new bridge will have a 75-year lifespan and require less maintenance.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO