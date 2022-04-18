Republican Negotiator Says “A Lot Of Details To Be Worked Out” On RFS
(Des Moines, IA) — A leading Republican negotiator says there are “a lot of details to be worked out” concerning the governor’s proposed E-15 mandate. State Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs says no one is against ethanol but it’s important to hear from all the stakeholders. Governor Kim Reynolds first proposed a Renewable Fuels Standard last year and it has won bipartisan approval in the Iowa House. Dawson says lawmakers want to make sure they “get this done right.”
