ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Republican Negotiator Says “A Lot Of Details To Be Worked Out” On RFS

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKelD_0fCq0Hzw00

(Des Moines, IA) — A leading Republican negotiator says there are “a lot of details to be worked out” concerning the governor’s proposed E-15 mandate. State Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs says no one is against ethanol but it’s important to hear from all the stakeholders. Governor Kim Reynolds first proposed a Renewable Fuels Standard last year and it has won bipartisan approval in the Iowa House. Dawson says lawmakers want to make sure they “get this done right.”

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst visits Milk Unlimited

(Lewis) Midwest Dairy met with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst on Thursday afternoon at Milk Unlimited, a 3,400 head milking operation near Lewis. Representatives explained to the Republican senator what the dairy checkoff money is doing for the nation’s dairy farmers and how those funds are utilized. Senator Ernst then...
LEWIS, IA
3 News Now

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans blast Biden for inflation

Iowa’s D.C. delegation was home this week, as both the House and Senate were adjourned. Rep. Cindy Axne appeared alongside President Joe Biden at an event in Menlo, Iowa, and several Republican members attended the Iowa Prayer Breakfast with Gov. Kim Reynolds. But though the delegation was away from...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Overweight Truck Permit Legislation

(Griswold) Griswold Republican Iowa House District #21 Representative Tom Moore says a bill establishes a fee of $500 for a new 90,000-pound all-systems permit. Moore says the all systems permit has been in effect for a couple of years and was established as a voluntary program. “This bill requires all...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Dawson
Person
Kim Reynolds
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ethanol#Rfs#E 15#State
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Democrats not happy with 4/20 medical marijuana hearing

(The Center Square) – Next week’s hearing on a medical marijuana program for the state has already upset many of the Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol who’ve pushed for legal marijuana in the state for years. The Senate Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry on Monday scheduled...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy