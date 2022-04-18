ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Barker Wishes ‘Best Friend’ & ‘Love’ Kourtney Kardashian Happy Birthday In PDA Tribute

By Erin Silvia
 23 hours ago
Image Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Travis Barker, 46, is showing love to his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian for her 43rd birthday. The Blink 182 drummer shared a loving photo and caption to his Instagram page on April 18, reminding others just how special his bond is with the reality star. In the eye-catching black and white pic, he is standing shirtless with his lady love, who is wearing a silky and lace top, while he wraps his arms around her and she looks down.

Travis Barker’s sweet birthday message to Kourtney Kardashian. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾,” Travis captioned the post, which was met with a lot of comments, including one from the birthday girl.

“All I could ever dream of and more ♾,” she wrote.

One fan followed Kourtney’s comment by writing, “Wow so beautiful” and many others wished Kourtney a “Happy Birthday.”

Before Travis and Kourtney made headlines for her birthday message, they did so for tying the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4. The couple said “I do” in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator but Kourtney later confirmed the ceremony wasn’t official because they didn’t have their marriage certificate. “Practice makes perfect,” she wrote alongside some epic pics she shared from the memorable moment.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in Oct. 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. From attending fancy events together and showing of PDA, to spending comfortable nights at home alone, these two are a perfect example of two people so in love!

Back in Sept., a source told us that the lovebirds had marriage and babies on their minds. “Marriage and babies are on their minds, and they would like nothing better than it to happen within the next two years,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It is a big goal for them both to have this happen. They are so ridiculously in love.”

