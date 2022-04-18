Office of Senator Ernst Launches May 2022 Traveling Office Hours Across All 99 Counties
(Red Oak) U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced today her office will be holding traveling office hours in all 99 counties across Iowa at different times in the coming weeks to provide constituents assistance with casework.
Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in every county across the state throughout the month of May to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.senate.gov.
Upcoming dates and locations in southwest Iowa include:
Adair County
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Farmers & Merchants State Bank
114 South Broad Street
Orient, IA
Adams County
Thursday, May 17, 2022
9:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Corning Public Library
603 9th Street
Corning, IA
Audubon County
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Audubon Public Library
401 North Park Place
Audubon, IA
Cass County
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Atlantic Public Library
507 Poplar Street
Atlantic, IA
Fremont County
Thursday, May 19, 2022
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Hamburg City Hall
1201 Main Street
Hamburg, IA
Guthrie County
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Guthrie County Courthouse
Public Meeting Room
200 North 5th Street
Guthrie Center, IA
Harrison County
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Missouri Valley Public Library
420 East Huron Street
Missouri Valley, IA
Mills County
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Glenwood City Hall
5 North Vine Street
Glenwood, IA
Montgomery County
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Montgomery County Extension Office
400 Bridge Street, Suite 2
Red Oak, IA
Page County
Thursday, May 19, 2022
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Clarinda Public Library
100 East Garfield Street
Clarinda, IA
Pottawattamie County
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Walnut City Hall
229 Antique City Drive
Walnut, IA
Ringgold County
Friday, May 27, 2022
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Ringgold County Courthouse
Conference Room
109 West Madison Street
Mount Ayr, IA
Shelby County
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Harlan Chamber of Commerce
1901 Hawkeye Avenue
Harlan, IA
Taylor County
Thursday, May 19, 2022
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Bedford Public Library
507 Jefferson Street
Bedford, IA
Union County
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Union County Courthouse
Law Enforcement Center Room
300 North Pine Street
Creston, IA
