Office of Senator Ernst Launches May 2022 Traveling Office Hours Across All 99 Counties

(Red Oak) U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced today her office will be holding traveling office hours in all 99 counties across Iowa at different times in the coming weeks to provide constituents assistance with casework.

Please Note: Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in every county across the state throughout the month of May to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.senate.gov.

Upcoming dates and locations in southwest Iowa include:

Adair County

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Farmers & Merchants State Bank

114 South Broad Street

Orient, IA

Adams County

Thursday, May 17, 2022

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Corning Public Library

603 9th Street

Corning, IA

Audubon County

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Audubon Public Library

401 North Park Place

Audubon, IA

Cass County

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Atlantic Public Library

507 Poplar Street

Atlantic, IA

Fremont County

Thursday, May 19, 2022

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Hamburg City Hall

1201 Main Street

Hamburg, IA

Guthrie County

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Guthrie County Courthouse

Public Meeting Room

200 North 5th Street

Guthrie Center, IA

Harrison County

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Missouri Valley Public Library

420 East Huron Street

Missouri Valley, IA

Mills County

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Glenwood City Hall

5 North Vine Street

Glenwood, IA

Montgomery County

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Montgomery County Extension Office

400 Bridge Street, Suite 2

Red Oak, IA

Page County

Thursday, May 19, 2022

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Clarinda Public Library

100 East Garfield Street

Clarinda, IA

Pottawattamie County

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Walnut City Hall

229 Antique City Drive

Walnut, IA

Ringgold County

Friday, May 27, 2022

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Ringgold County Courthouse

Conference Room

109 West Madison Street

Mount Ayr, IA

Shelby County

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Harlan Chamber of Commerce

1901 Hawkeye Avenue

Harlan, IA

Taylor County

Thursday, May 19, 2022

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Bedford Public Library

507 Jefferson Street

Bedford, IA

Union County

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Union County Courthouse

Law Enforcement Center Room

300 North Pine Street

Creston, IA