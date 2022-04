With each passing year, it seems Twitch gets more strict with its terms of service. Streamers' content — including what they're allowed to react to on their channels — has become heavily scrutinized in all-new ways. The policies set forth by Twitch has been questioned by some of the most prominent personalities on the site, with popular streamers like Amouranth calling out Twitch for what have been deemed inconsistent rules regarding what earns a suspension. However, Twitch has recently made one thing very clear: Streamers are not allowed to feature banned creators on their feeds. Hikaru Nakamura learned that when he was suspended for showing footage of Dr Disrespect. And now, it seems Spanish streamer and content creator David "TheGrefg" Martinez has also learned this lesson the hard way.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 26 DAYS AGO