ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

What Is the Volkswagen Atlas Comparable to?

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The VW Atlas is Volkswagen's three row midsize SUV model. What does it compare...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

6 Brand New 2022 Super Spacious Small SUVs

Anyone looking for SUVs with the most space knows that the largest SUVs are going to come out on top. Yet that doesn’t mean that a big sport utility vehicle is right for you. Sometimes you only need – or want – something compact, yet you don’t want to feel cramped. These are six of the best small 2022 SUVs on cargo space.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

If You Want the Best Hybrid SUV, Get 1 of These Toyota Models

The world is complicated these days; the war in Ukraine, sketchy “self-driving” cars, and a catastrophic supply chain mess lasting years. However, some things in life are still simple, like, if you want the best hybrid SUV, get a Toyota. Despite the massive popularity of the 2022 Rav4 Prime, that’s not the only Toyota hybrid SUV that is topping the charts.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Atlas#Volkswagen Tiguan#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#Vw#Chevy#Hyundai#South Korean#Suv#Subaru#Dodge#C D
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Do You Want an Electric G-Wagen? The Mercedes-Benz EQG EV Luxury SUV Is on the Way

A dinosaur is entering the modern era. The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is one of the oldest luxury SUVs in the market, and it’s getting the electric treatment. That’s right; this high-end luxury brand has a new Mercedes-Benz EQG in the works. The plan is to release this SUV for the 2024 model year, giving us a new EV model that is completely different from the others.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here’s What You’ll (Probably) Pay for the 2023 Kia Telluride

You’re undoubtedly already familiar with the 2022 Kia Telluride. It’s considered one of the best SUVs, if not the best, by many. As a relatively newcomer to SUVs, its domination of the market is impressive. Now Kia has updated its best-selling SUV for the upcoming model year, and info about it was just dropped. Here’s what the 2023 Kia Telluride price is likely going to be, and what you’ll get for your money.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Horsepower Horror: 5 Hilariously Underpowered American Cars

It’s no secret that the oil crisis and hunt for fuel economy in the 1970s led to some American cars with big engines and tiny horsepower. However, some folks may not realize just how bad it got. For as iconic as American muscle cars of the 1960s were when it came to big blocks and more power, the ‘70s really brought the party down. Here’s a look at five of the worst specific horsepower output American cars courtesy of Hot Cars.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Safety Recall For Half-a-Million Toyota and Lexus Vehicles

Software issues with Toyota’s electronic stability control system have forced the company to recall almost 500,000 vehicles, including Lexus models. The system aids drivers by individually applying brakes to help maintain control. Toyota says the issue won’t allow the system to turn on when the car is started.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Are Subaru Flat-Four Engines Better Than Inline-Four Engines?

Subaru is well-known for making some great cars that can handle the outdoors well, but underneath the hood of every Subaru is something unique. This is because Subaru equips most of its vehicles with flat-four engines, which are commonly called boxer engines, and that’s not something many automakers do. Here’s a look at Subaru’s flat-four engines and how they compare with the inline-four engines that are more common in the automotive world.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy