Leahy retains Marathon County Board seat after recount

Dist. 11 Supervisor Alyson Leahy. Photo: Marathon County

Wausau Pilot & Review

In a recount conducted Monday by the Marathon County Board of Canvass, Dist. 11 Supervisor Alyson Leahy kept her three-vote margin of victory to retain her seat.

Randy DeBroux challenged Leahy for the seat in the April 5 election. The Board of Canvass met today with the Board Secretary and two other tabulators to complete the recount.

“After the recount was complete, there were found to be no changes to the Election night results and Alyson Leahy remains the winner of the election by a 3-vote margin,” said Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood, in a news release.

The new 38-member board will be sworn in this month.