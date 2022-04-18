ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Leahy retains Marathon County Board seat after recount

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38w3rd_0fCq01xZ00
Dist. 11 Supervisor Alyson Leahy. Photo: Marathon County

Wausau Pilot & Review

In a recount conducted Monday by the Marathon County Board of Canvass, Dist. 11 Supervisor Alyson Leahy kept her three-vote margin of victory to retain her seat.

Randy DeBroux challenged Leahy for the seat in the April 5 election. The Board of Canvass met today with the Board Secretary and two other tabulators to complete the recount.

“After the recount was complete, there were found to be no changes to the Election night results and Alyson Leahy remains the winner of the election by a 3-vote margin,” said Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood, in a news release.

The new 38-member board will be sworn in this month.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County ADAMHS Board has open board member seat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County is seeking applicants to fill one of its Board of Director vacancies. The position is appointed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services for a four-year term, with recommendation from the local nominating committee. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 8.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WausauPilot

Your letters: Candidate for Marathon County Board shares experience, views

You recently published an article covering answers to questions that were asked of (Marathon) County Board candidates. I have been working extremely hard reaching out to the many people of my district. With the various news stations that have reached out to me there was some confusion as to what questions were sent where. So I was not able to get these to the people within the allotted timeline, but I still would like for that information to be available to the public for review. Below are my answers to those questions.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Newnan Times-Herald

McKenzie seeking county commission seat

Bill McKenzie retired last summer after 32 years as warden of the Coweta County Prison. Now he hopes to serve on the Coweta County Board of Commissioners. McKenzie is one of four Republican candidates for the District 2 seat on the commission, currently held by Tim Lassetter. Lassetter is not seeking reelection. There are no Democratic candidates, and the race will be decided in the May 24 Republican primary.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In surprise, Allegheny County Council rejects nominees for Alcosan, Jail Oversight Board seats

In a rare move by Allegheny County Council on Tuesday, three appointments to two county boards were rejected, leaving some council members in shock. The nominations were made by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority board and to the Jail Oversight Board. They were expected to move smoothly through the meeting since just five days ago, they were approved in the appointment review committee. Such appointments are rarely challenged.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Wausau, WI
Elections
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Wausau, WI
Marathon County, WI
Elections
WausauPilot

Kronenwetter moves recount to Wednesday

Kronenwetter officials will conduct a recount for the Spring Election on Wednesday, about one week earlier than previously announced. Timothy J. Shaw came in fourth in the election that named the top three candidates to the open Village Board Trustee seats. After a stuck ballot was discovered in one of the Village of Kronenwetter voting machines, the results changed to show Shaw and Danielle Bergmann tied with 606 votes each.
KRONENWETTER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon County Board#Wausau Pilot Review#The Board Of Canvass
WausauPilot

Wausau City Council candidate petitions for recount

Wausau City Council Dist. 1 candidate John Kroll is requesting a recount in a race decided by just two votes. In the April 5 election, Kroll received 469 votes to Carol Lukens’ 471, the slimmest margin in all of Wausau’s council races. There were three write-in ballots cast, according to the Marathon County Election Results page.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School Board removes “sensitive topics” for grade school students amid concerns over political influence

The Wausau School Board approved excluding some books with “sensitive topics” for elementary school students starting this fall, citing concerns about potential undue influence by “politically motivated” teachers. The Board on Monday heard a presentation from Chris Nyman, the district’s director of Learning and Student Achievement,...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WausauPilot

Pollution lawsuit resolutions get lawmakers’ approval, but leave unfinished business

State lawmakers approved three legal settlements Wednesday totaling $285,000 with farms in connection with the violation of environmental standards. The Joint Finance Committee (JFC) gave its OK to the settlements without debate in a meeting that was adjourned in barely 10 minutes. The absence of drama obscured entrenched partisan conflicts surrounding not just the settlements, but the agenda set by the committee leaders.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy