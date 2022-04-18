ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio College Professor Awarded $400,000 After Refusing To Use Student’s Preferred Pronouns

By Cortney Drakeford
IBTimes
IBTimes
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A college professor in Ohio will receive a $400,000 settlement from Shawnee State University after the school reprimanded him for refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns. In 2018, Nicholas Meriwether was teaching a philosophy class when he called on a transgender student and referred to the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 67

I Am Telling You The Truth
20h ago

The student should have taken virtual classes. Nobody has to call you a woman when you're not one.

Reply(3)
31
troy chambers
19h ago

good! keep fighting back against this nonsense and make these universities pony up when they demand people to participate in insanity

Reply
11
Joshua Autry
20h ago

it's about time we started fighting back I only hope it's not too late.

Reply
43
