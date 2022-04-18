ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte’s Coordinating Outfits for Easter Services Were Royal Perfection

By Thea Glassman
 22 hours ago
Prepare to see double. Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte arrived for Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle wearing coordinated powder blue outfits. Both looked the very picture of cheerful, with Middleton wearing a bright collared dress, blue pumps and a chic navy headband and Charlotte donning a printed blue dress, stockings and a navy sweater.

Not to be outdone, Prince William and Prince George also matched in dark blue suits.

Family cuteness and picture-perfect coordination aside, our favorite part of this photo is that Middleton is re-wearing the same dress she wore in Luxembourg in 2017, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The royal is a champion of sustainable fashion and has been known to recycle her outfits at public events — from rewearing an Alexander McQueen gown at the BAFTAs in 2020 to making multiple appearances in a pair of Penelope Chilvers boots that she’s owned for 16 years.

Middleton is a big fan of sustainable brands, per Vogue , and wears clothing from staples like Raey — which uses materials with a low impact on the environment — and Perfect Moment, a designer that makes clothing out of recycled plastic bottles.

The Duchess and Prince William have been outspoken advocates about creating a healthier, greener planet. They were on hand at the Earthshot Prize Awards in 2021, which awarded winners £1 million for their environmental work.

“We must inspire in the next generation the optimism, confidence and enthusiasm to chase those solutions and to continue building a more sustainable future,” William said in a statement after the event. “We know that young children already identify the climate as one of their biggest worries, and Generation Earthshot aims to educate and encourage them that together we can find the answers.”

