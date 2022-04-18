ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

All the secrets and details of the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, from Zeus to Jane Foster

By Devan Coggan
EW.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab Mjolnir and cue up the classic rock: Thor is back, baby! It's been three years since we last saw Chris Hemsworth's hammer-wielding hero in Avengers: Endgame, and now, the Asgardian prince has returned in the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, accompanied by an appropriately epic Guns N'...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Reveals Chris Hemsworth's Radical New Look

Marvel fans have what may be the best look yet as Thor's new look in Thor: Love and Thunder thanks to an unexpected source. Marvel already revealed the new blu costume via the new toy line. Now Hallmark has revealed a new Christmas tree ornament featuring Chris Hemsworth's Thor in his new costume and donning his helmet, striking a powerful pose (via @common_writer on Twitter). You can take a look below.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Watch Ben Foster in HBO's The Survivor trailer

The Barry Levinson-directed TV movie "tells the incredible true story of (Harry) Haft (Foster), who after being sent to Auschwitz, survived not only the unspeakable horrors of the camp, but the gladiatorial boxing spectacle he was forced to perform with his fellow prisoners for the amusement of his captors," according to Deadline. "Unbeknownst to those who try to destroy him, Haft’s will to survive is driven by his quest to reunite with the woman he loves." The Survivor premieres April 27 in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Blackbeard
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Trends as Marvel Fans Anticipate First Trailer

Is the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer being dropped today?. It has been a while since we got any updates on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films but it looks like fans are anticipating some major news about Thor: Love and Thunder today. The highly awaited sequel is currently trending on social media as people are expecting its first trailer to be dropped very soon!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Some Australians Weren’t Too Happy About Celebs Moving Down Under. Now, Thor: Love And Thunder’s Director Jokes About Americans Wanting To Move To New Zealand

For the past year or so, there’s been an influx of Hollywood celebrities into Australia. Some actors were only in the country for work purposes, while others, like Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron, have made the land down under their home. The epicenter of this celebrity explosion has been the peaceful town of Byron Bay. With so many celebrities flocking to the country, there’s been a backlash from local Australians saying they don’t want ‘em there. Now, it appears Australia’s neighbor New Zealand is watching the uproar closely. Native New Zealander and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi took a moment to joke about Americans wanting to move to his home country.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes. Chris Hemsworth is set to break the record for the only Avenger to have a fourth standalone film. Announced in San Diego Comic-Con 2019, bringing back director Taika Waititi to helm the fourth Thor film. However, both release dates of Thor: Love and Thunder and filming dates were delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eventually, it was reported that the film already wrapped up productions earlier last year and now, with more than four months before its initial release date, any teasers or trailers about the film are still nowhere to be seen. Apparently, director Taika Waititi is still doing some reshoots for the upcoming Thor 4 film.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer won't bolt online anytime soon

The first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer has been delayed due to reshoots, according to one prominent insider. Per The Ankler's Jeff Sneider, the highly anticipated teaser for Thor 4 has been held back due to pick ups involving Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Sneider claims that the former Batman star was reshooting scenes on Manhattan beach as recently as last week (March 14), which has led to a delay in releasing the Marvel Phase 4 project's trailer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#The Mad Titan#Stormbreaker
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Gorr's First Victim

There are a lot of things to be excited about in the first Thor: Love and Thunder teaser. After all, it's the first time we're seeing the God of Thunder again and we also got an awesome glimpse at Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor. However, fans were also disappointed that the teaser didn't give us our first look at Gorr the God Butcher in action. Still, the video featured a stunning glimpse at one of Gorr's first victims!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

How Did Jane Re-forge the Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder recently dropped its very first teaser and by the end of it, Jane makes her first appearance as the Mighty Thor which surprised the God of Thunder as his former lover takes on a new mantle of being the newest superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Strange enough, the Mjolnir is back to existence after Hela broke it and many are wondering how it was re-forged.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Thor’ #750 details surface for 60th anniversary issue

Announced in January, Marvel Comics has released new info surrounding Thor’s 60th-anniversary issue which also marks issue #750! The 74-page epic milestone issue will feature a main story by Donny Cates and Nic Klein with guest contributors adding all-new tales. The anniversary issue will be available in comic shops on April 27th.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder's Plot Synopsis Officially Revealed

Following Thor: Love and Thunder's first-teaser arrival, it looks like fans are in for more treats as the official synopsis for the film is officially unveiled by Marvel. While the teaser didn't reveal any appearances of Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher, the synopsis confirms that he will be the big bad for the Thor 4 film.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ teaser reveals Natalie Portman as the new Thor

After a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natalie Portman is back and more powerful than ever in the first teaser for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”. The fourth film in the “Thor” series is directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the well-received “Thor: Ragnarok.” The movie follows on the heels of “Avengers: Endgame,” which ended with Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), adrift after the fall of his kingdom Asgard, leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The teaser begins with him as a member of the group, with Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel set to reprise their roles. Previous MCU stars Tessa Thompson and Waititi himself — as the rock gladiator Korg — will also return for the film, but the biggest moment of the teaser comes in the final seconds, when Portman’s Jane Foster is revealed as the new Mighty Thor.
MOVIES
EW.com

Natalie Portman takes up Mjolnir in first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be a lot of things. Following Thor (Chris Hemsworth) linking up with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is clearly as much a Guardians movie as a Thor movie. It is also the second MCU film directed by Taika Waititi after Thor: Ragnarok, and the first to feature Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) ascendant as the new King of Asgard.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy