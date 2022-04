With over 650 deployments and assisting in 250 arrests, Whatcom County’s K9 Elliot has retired, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Elliot and his handler, Deputy Taddonio, worked throughout Whatcom County and whether it be through blackberry bushes, rivers and lakes, and even under houses, Elliot was always up for the challenge.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 25 DAYS AGO