Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade. Daniel Roche, 22, has been charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 43-year-old Luis Hernandez. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seasons apartment complex near 149 Avenue and SW 80 Street. Roche reportedly followed Hernandez to the apartment complex. When Hernandez parked, Roche got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his property, according to the arrest report. When Hernandez refused, Roche is accused of shooting him in the back. Hernandez collapsed in the courtyard. Roche then reportedly stole his belt pack and fled. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced Hernandez dead on the scene. Roche was taken into custody at his residence. Investigators said he confessed to the crime.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO