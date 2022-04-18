ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

By The Associated Press
actionnews5.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of a second man in connection with Saturday’s shootout inside a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital, one of two mass shootings that rocked the state over the Easter holiday weekend. Marquise Love Robinson, 20,...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WOWO News

UPDATED: Arrest made in Saturday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An arrest has been made in the shooting Saturday night in the 2100 block of Chartwell Drive in Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Homicide Detectives arrested 23-year-old Dr. Har San, who now faces a preliminary charge of Murder and additional drug related charges. He was taken to the Allen County Jail.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Rutherford
Berks Weekly

Arrest made in Schuylkill Avenue fatal shooting

A Reading man has been charged with Murder following a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of Schuylkill Ave in Reading, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 5:17pm. The Reading Police Department was called to the area of Lackawanna Street & Schuylkill Ave Reading for a shooting...
READING, PA
CBS Miami

Arrest Made In Deadly SW Miami-Dade Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade. Daniel Roche, 22, has been charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 43-year-old Luis Hernandez. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seasons apartment complex near 149 Avenue and SW 80 Street. Roche reportedly followed Hernandez to the apartment complex. When Hernandez parked, Roche got out of his vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his property, according to the arrest report. When Hernandez refused, Roche is accused of shooting him in the back. Hernandez collapsed in the courtyard. Roche then reportedly stole his belt pack and fled. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced Hernandez dead on the scene. Roche was taken into custody at his residence. Investigators said he confessed to the crime.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
actionnews5.com

Man arrested after shooting dog in face, police say

JUPITER, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man who they say shot and injured a dog, leaving the animal for dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Boots the dog was shot in the face at Kennedy Estates Park in Jupiter on Friday. He suffered a fractured lower jaw, causing several of his teeth to be knocked out.
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mass Shootings#Guns#Ap
actionnews5.com

Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police in South Carolina have identified the suspect of a pie-in-the-face prank as a YouTuber. The Greenville Police Department said Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. Police said a woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy