ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Former West Palm Beach police chief may lead school district police

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqEXH_0fCpx7GC00

The former West Palm Beach police chief is slated to become the new leader of the School District of Palm Beach County's police department.

According to district documents, school board members on Wednesday will vote on whether to hire Sarah Mooney as the school district's police chief.

Mooney was the chief of the West Palm Beach Police Department from Feb. 2017 until June 2019, when she was reassigned to a new position as chief of police for emergency management.

District documents show that, if approved by school board members, Mooney would start working for the school district on May 4, pending the completion of a background check and physical.

Mooney would be the district's fourth police chief in roughly a year.

WPTV

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

According to Mooney's resume, she started with the West Palm Beach Police Department in May of 1995 as a patrol officer, and worked her way up the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and eventually police chief.

Patrick McCutcheon is currently serving as the chief of the school district's police department on an interim basis following the resignation of former chief Dan Alexander back in January.

If Mooney is approved by school board members, one of her biggest tasks will be increasing manpower in the police department, which currently has dozens of vacancies due to officers retiring, resigning, or moving to other agencies for higher pay.

WPTV
A Palm Beach County school police officer walks the halls of a school during the 2021-22 academic year.

The School District of Palm Beach County currently has contracts with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, as well as police agencies in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and Palm Beach Gardens to provide law enforcement resources to school campuses.

Superintendent Mike Burke said at a school board meeting in March those seven agencies are providing a total of 32 law enforcement officers to the school district.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Former West Virginia police officer gets jail for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
WKRG News 5

Former Citronelle Police Chief arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Citronelle Police Department Chief was arrested Friday morning. According to a jail log, John Tyler Norris, 43, was arrested Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. after turning himself in. Norris was charged with assault in the 3rd degree. Twenty-six minutes after turning himself in he was released on bond which […]
CITRONELLE, AL
BOCANEWSNOW

Son Of Palm Beach School Board President Arrested Again

Boca Raton Police Jail Stephen Barbieri Early Monday Morning. UPDATE: DAMAGED HOTEL ROOM, TOOK SHOWER ROD. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The adult son of Palm Beach County School Board President Frank Barbieri is again in jail. Stephen Barbieri, 49, was arrested by Boca […] The article Son Of Palm Beach School Board President Arrested Again appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Former Hattiesburg Police Chief dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) is mourning the loss of former Police Chief Frazier Bolton. Bolton was the second Black police chief in the City of Hattiesburg. He served from 2007 to 2015. “On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, we want to send out sincerest condolences to the Bolton family, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BOCANEWSNOW

Marijuana And Semi-Automatic Gun Found During Yamato Road Traffic Stop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a weapons charge after being in a vehicle stopped for speeding on Yamato Road. Yannie Devin is officially charged with “carrying a concealed weapon” which was “unlicensed” according to Boca Raton Police. This […] The article Marijuana And Semi-Automatic Gun Found During Yamato Road Traffic Stop appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy