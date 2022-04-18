ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Karena Chapman Receives Hanawalt Award for Research on Challenging Materials Problems

Cover picture for the articleKarena Chapman, the Joseph Lauher and Frank W. Fowler Endowed Chair in Materials Chemistry at Stony Brook University, has received the International Centre for Diffraction Data (ICDD) 2022 Hanawalt Award “for her contributions in developing X-ray diffraction capabilities in the study of challenging materials problems in sustainable energy and environmental...

