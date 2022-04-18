Aaliyah Gayles, USC basketball commit, shot while attending house party in Las Vegas

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Trojans and Ducks: Because it’s unanimous that USC’s main football rivals are UCLA and Notre Dame and not necessarily in that order, it unfairly obscures a rather sobering reality. You just can’t hide it anymore, certainly not after the recent Oregon recruiting victory over the Trojans in securing Seattle, Washington 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Despite both universities undergoing a head football coaching change, nothing has changed when it comes to the recruiting battles off the field and bragging rights on it. Trojans fans can detest and dislike the Nike Ducks of Eugene for good reason, but it’s apparent they aren’t going away anytime soon. The irony to it all is the the two programs won't play each other during the upcoming 2022 regular season. Trojans and Ducks – Part 2: For a long time and no matter the Oregon head coach, the Ducks have been coming down into SoCal and the West Coast in general and have been a major recruiting and playing field challenge for the Trojans. Let’s forget offensive linemen for a moment but players in general. You can go back to Crenshaw’s electrifying all-purpose performer De’Anthony Thomas, and you can roll your eyes at the loss of defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux from Westlake (Calif) Oaks Christian, who became an All-American and probable first round NFL draft pick later this month.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO