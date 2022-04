Rose (Bettua) Szandarowsky, 90, of Bristol, widow of Erwin Szandarowsky, passed peacefully on Friday, (April 8, 2022) with her family by her side. Rose was born in Aliquippa, PA on April 14, 1931, and was a daughter of the late Antonio Bettua and Maria Concetta Patrone and Antonio Patrone. She came to Bristol with her family at an early age and married Eddie in 1952. She worked for Hamilton Standard and Wasley Products. She loved to cook, sew, and travel and most of all was a loving grandmother.

