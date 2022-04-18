ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple H on Former NXT Stars Joining AEW

By Connor Casey
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling has quite a few former WWE stars on its roster, many of whom had runs in NXT and trained at WWE Performance Center as part of their developmental system. That includes six of the 20 men who have held the NXT Championship, including Adam Cole (who still holds...

Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE: New Report on Why Alexa Bliss is Off TV Again Emerges

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen nor mentioned on WWE programming since her match at Elimination Chamber back in February. She was initially written off TV last year following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo and recover from surgery, and in January she was brought by appearing in therapy session vignettes. It looked like Bliss was going to have another character transformation, veering away from the supernatural character she had been developing since 2020. But when she wrestled at Elimination Chamber nothing about her presentation had been altered. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, that was a point of contention with her.
WWE Changes Names To Two NXT Superstars

NXT 2.0 Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray have new ring names, according to PWInsider. Kacy Catanzaro’s ring name is now Katana Chance. The former American Ninja Warrior star signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019.
Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Bubba Wallace Interview Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
BRISTOL, TN
NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
Rumor Killer On Two WWE NXT Name Changes

Despite rumors to the contrary, Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell are not currently getting name changes in NXT. A post was circulating on Instagram that Kai was being renamed to Clarice Riverz while Hartwell was becoming Indiana Hallow, but Fightful Select has confirmed that is not the case. Dakota Kai...
WWE
WWE Told Current AEW Star They Were “Average At Best”

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed over the last few years with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, and following Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH it seems that there are plenty of options for wrestlers. But back in 2009 Brian Cage was trying to climb the ladder in WWE before the company released him.
WWE
Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
WWE's Ezekiel Says He Hasn't Seen Elias in Months, Kevin Owens Continues to Lose His Mind

WWE's Ezekiel is continuing to claim that he is not Elias but rather his younger brother. He kept the schtick going while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this week, claiming that he hasn't seen his brother his months. "The Drifter" was written off television in August 2021 after repeatedly losing to Jaxon Ryker on Raw, which was followed by a couple of segments where he was shown lighting his guitar on fire and claiming "Elias is dead."
WWE
Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Becky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting that she’s just not ready to be seen without a title.
WWE
WWE Superstars Who Could Be Affected By Vince McMahon's New Naming Rule

WWE's roster has seen a growing number of Superstars undergoing name changes in recent months, with the latest examples being Austin Theory losing his first name and Kacey Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray getting their names changed to Katana Chance and Alba Fyre. The reason behind all the changes was explained in a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter — "Vince McMahon decreed he doesn't want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they've used before on the indie scene."
WWE
WWE is ready to return to Europe

The largest event dedicated to the world of pro-wrestling, or Wrestlemania, has now gone to the archives again this year, with numerous very important storylines that have held court for the Stamford-based company and its Superstars. The event was closed by the very first match for the unification of the...
WWE

