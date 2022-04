Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has finally kicked off its anime, and has released its opening and ending theme sequences with its very first episode! Keigo Maki's original manga series has been one of the most anticipated new anime releases as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and fans have already been introduced to the titular Shikimori over the course of its very first episode. With the series making major waves with fans despite the Spring schedule being dominated largely with the returns of major franchises, it's already quite clear that this is one of the new anime that fans will be keeping track of over the next few weeks.

