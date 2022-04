The BBC has released a new look at the upcoming Doctor Who special "Legend of the Sea Devils," bringing back the classic Doctor Who monsters. "Legend of the Sea Devils" is the second of Jodie Whittaker's three final episodes. The Sea Devils are aquatic creatures that debuted in the 1972 Doctor Who serial "The Sea Devils," facing off against John Pertwee's Third Doctor. "Legend of the Sea Devils" will be their first television appearance since the 1984 Doctor Who serial "Warriors of the Deep," starring Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor. You can see new images of the Sea Devils, the Doctor, Yaz, and Madame Ching below.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO