Ford is ‘betting the company’ on a Tesla-style EV truck that could make or break its future

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
 21 hours ago
The performance of Ford’s Lightning F-150 could make or break the company, according to William C. Ford Jr., the company’s executive chairman and the great-grandson of Henry Ford. And he’s relying on Chris Farley’s cousin, Jim, to make it happen.

“If this launch doesn’t go well, we can tarnish the entire franchise,” Ford told the New York Times Monday.

Ford is currently struggling to keep up with competitors like General Motors, Tesla, and Rivian, each of which has invested heavily in the electric-vehicle sector, and it’s betting big that the F-150 is the way to prevail.

The company already has 200,000 reservations for the electric truck, which is scheduled to start production next Monday, according to the New York Times. And Jim Farley, the Ford Motor Company CEO and cousin of comedian Chris Farley, is nothing but serious about its potential for success.

Farley is betting that the truck’s speed (it can reach 60 mph in four seconds) and its price tag of $40,000, which is lower than competitors’, will help it stand out from Tesla, whose cheapest car starts at more than $48,000. Tesla is scheduled to start production on its electric Cybertruck next year, according to the Times, although the company has announced several false start dates before.

Instead of creating an electric vehicle from scratch, Ford decided to alter its F-150 model to be an electric vehicle, a risky move because the truck needed to be modified to accommodate a large, heavy battery.

Ford is now “betting the company” on an electric-vehicle future, William C. Ford Jr. told the New York Times. In March, the company said it was splitting into two divisions. One, Ford Blue, will continue creating vehicles with gas-powered engines, while the other, Model E, will develop electric vehicles.

Although Ford’s ambitions are big, the company has several significant obstacles.

The supply chain for the chips incorporated in everything from electric vehicles to smartphones was upended by the pandemic last year and has still not recovered. New lockdowns in China could make these chains even weaker. A lack of semiconductors has the potential to stall the Lightning F-150’s production, as it has for other vehicles, including the gasoline F-150 truck, the New York Times reported.

When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
Country
China
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
