Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen settles with West Virginia for $99M in opioid lawsuit

A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. "Wearing a mask cleans nothing," U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. "At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither 'sanitizes' the person wearing the mask nor 'sanitizes' the conveyance." Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO