Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen settles with West Virginia for $99M in opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Kanawha County Circuit Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the state House of Delegates and the House Government Organization Committee alleging violation of the Open Meetings Act. The lawsuit was filed on June 9, 2021 by Robert E. King, the sole...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WBPN/WGTU) -- As a part of a nationwide lawsuit settlement with pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers of opioids, Michigan is receiving about $800 million over the next 18 years. “This settlement represents our best efforts to hold accountable the distributors and manufacturers for the devastating impact their...
April 19 (Reuters) - Alabama on Tuesday reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and Endo International Plc (ENDP.O), resolving claims that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said. Under the settlement, drug distributor McKesson will pay $141 million...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
In October, a federal jury awarded Owen Diaz nearly $136.9 million in damages for racist incidents he suffered in 2015 and 2016 while working at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, Calif. A judge has now reduced the multi-million dollar lawsuit. According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge William Orrick called the...
State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
Comments / 0