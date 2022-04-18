ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Announces New Executive Director

969wsig.com
 22 hours ago

HARRISONBURG, Va – The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Board of Directors is pleased to announce Amanda Leech as its new Executive Director. Leech has served as United Way’s Director of Donor Engagement since 2016. In that role she was responsible for fundraising, marketing, and major event planning for...

969wsig.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody Preservation Trust names new Executive Director ￼

Dunwoody native Noelle Ross will serve as the new executive director for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust. The trust, an organization dedicated to saving and sharing Dunwoody’s history, announced the decision in a press release on Wednesday. Former Executive Director Suzanne Huff left the trust last fall, and Ross will replace Cowen Harter, who has served […] The post Dunwoody Preservation Trust names new Executive Director ￼ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Wilsonville Spokesman

The Springs at Wilsonville tabs new executive director

Chris Lyons previously served in the same role at a facility in San Francisco The Springs at Wilsonville has hired Chris Lyons as the new executive director of the assisted living facility. Lyons had served as an executive director of an Aegis Living community in San Francisco and as an executive team leader of service and engagement for Target Corp. before that. She will oversee operations, finances, marketing and residential care at the facility. "Based on her robust leadership experience and her dedication to building strong relationships with staff and residents, Chris was a natural fit to lead The Springs at Wilsonville," said Brenda Connelly, chief operating officer of The Springs Living, in a news release. "Her values of striving for excellence and serving with compassion mirror that of The Springs Living. We're very happy to have her join the team." The Springs' facility at 7600 SW Vlahos Drive houses more than 100 adults in assisted living and memory care. For more information, visit https://www.thespringsliving.com/#/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wyoming News

LCSD1 announces new strategic plan

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo announced the completion of the district’s new strategic plan for 2022-27 at the school board's meeting Monday. Educators, families and students in the community have been working with the administration throughout the past year to develop the three pillars of student readiness, community engagement and healthy environment. The framework is designed to create a pathway to the overarching goal of elevating students and their futures, Crespo said. ...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy