Man accused in deadly South Bend shooting appears in court

The boyfriend of a student found dead in student halls has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of her murder.Maher Maaroufe, 22, is said to have been in a relationship with 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani before he allegedly attacked her.At about 1.50am on Saturday March 19, it is claimed the couple arrived at Ms Thanwani’s university accommodation in Clerkenwell, central London.A neighbour alerted emergency services after hearing screams coming from her room.It is alleged her attacker tried the door of another room before leaving the building in Sebastian Street.Police found Ms Thanwani lying beneath blankets and a duvet on the...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 26 DAYS AGO