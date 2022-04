Like the millions of other Americans who attempted to bake sourdough during the pandemic, Texas-born Jake Carter and West Seattleite Daniel Blagovich have spent much of the last two and a half years in the kitchen. It started with a love of bread, quickly shifted from pipe dream to actual business plan and a popular pop-up, and, finally, is ending in a storefront at 5421 South Tacoma Way for Howdy Bagel, their new, very gay bagel shop that’s scheduled to open this summer — with a logo that features a cowboy wearing only a hat and boots lounging in a bagel.

