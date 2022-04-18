ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 7: everything you need to know

By Victor Hristov
Phone Arena
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 7 is coming in late fall 2022 in two flavors: a cheaper and smaller Pixel 7 model as well as a premium and larger Pixel 7 Pro version. What are the differences between the two? And what's new from the previous models?. In this article, we...

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Everything You Need#Smart Phone#Ios
Android Central

Why I canceled my Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder

Some might say that I'm a bit impulsive when it comes to new smartphone releases. I just feel the need to get my hands on whatever new and shiny phones come out, at least when it comes to the best phones. This has been a trend for the last few years, and continued with the Galaxy S22 Ultra after Samsung announced it.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, price, features, and news

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy S23 series - likely named S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23 - is expected to be the next set of 2023 flagship phone models from Samsung and it will be coming with a new design, if recent news are any indication, apart from all the expected processor and camera upgrades from the Galaxy S22 line's hardware that we round up below.
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a couple of months. Originally released in...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

iPhone SE (2022) vs. iPhone 12 mini: Which One Should You Buy?

The iPhone SE 3, released in 2022), and the iPhone 12 mini are two of the smallest and most affordable iPhones you can buy from Apple right now. However, these two devices are very different in many ways, from the internal hardware to the design. If you’re eyeing an iPhone...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 64MP, 12MP, 5MP, 5MP; 32MP. Samsung seems determined offer a phone with appropriate power at every possible price. With that in mind, the Galaxy A53 5G ($449.99) is no surprise because it fills the midrange gap in the company’s lineup. However, this handset doesn’t quite strike a compelling balance of price and performance. We like the phone’s vivid screen and large battery, but it isn’t as snappy as similarly priced competitors and its camera software could use a bit more work. The A53 5G almost certainly slots in between the forthcoming A33 5G and the Galaxy S21 FE ($549.99), but that’s not must-buy territory. Instead, we recommend either the S21 FE or the Google Pixel 6 ($599.99), both of which are worth the extra money.
NFL
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G might ship without a charging brick

Rumours regarding the Samsung Galaxy M53 have been doing the rounds of the internet for a long time. The latest leaks regarding the device have revealed the complete spec sheet. Previous reports already suggested that the smartphone could get a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. A report by 91Mobiles said that tipster...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently $950 off

Foldable devices keep evolving, but the latest rumors claim that form factors may stay the same, as the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature an almost identical design to the one we have in the current models. So it may not be such a bad idea to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as it is now receiving a massive discount over at Samsung.com.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Insane new Walmart deal knocks Samsung's Galaxy S21+ 5G down to just $360

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. With all the recent Galaxy S22 series deals offered by everyone from Samsung itself to Amazon and Google Fi with and without special requirements and strings attached, it might seem hard to get excited about a member of last year's Galaxy S21 family.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Motorola Moto Edge+ (2022)

Motorola is a successful maker of low-cost phones for the US, but its high-end strategy has stuttered over the past few years. Its last Edge+ flagship that appeared at the beginning of the pandemic didn't make much of an impact and its resurrected Razr line is more of a cult classic than a best seller. That makes the 2022 Motorola Edge+ (starting at $849.99) a welcome reset—it's a full-fledged flagship Android phone with a big screen, good connectivity on Verizon, and fast performance for $150 less than Samsung's Galaxy S22+. We ultimately prefer the Galaxy S22+ and the iPhone 13 lineup thanks to better camera performance and software support, but if your priorities include a big screen, ease of use, and value, the Moto Ege+ is a fine alternative on Verizon.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra second opinion review: Perfectly boring

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily Samsung's best "normal" smartphone ever. But if that's true, why am I so bored by it?. Since the launch of the first “Ultra” phone in Samsung’s lineup, the moniker has stood for the best-of-the-best. When you see that word in a product name from the South Korean giant, you know you are getting the most advanced device in its class available right now.
CELL PHONES
SPY

OnePlus Teases Upcoming Global Launch Event for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. OnePlus is hosting a global launch event for the new OnePlus 10 Pro 5G phone on March 31st at 10 AM EST. Anyone that’s interested in finding out more about the device can watch through the official OnePlus YouTube Channel to find out breaking news about the phone and what to expect from it. OnePlus is keeping the details quiet until the actual event, but you should expect to find out much more about...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Buy has T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G on sale at a killer price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Faced with a choice between last year's 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ and the newer, slightly smaller, and considerably more powerful 6.6-inch Galaxy S22 Plus, it almost goes without saying what route you should take if you're in the market for a high-end (non-Ultra) Samsung handset right now.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy