LANTA adding more buses that run on natural gas

BUSHKILL, Pa. – A day after the Warren County Board of Commissioners reversed its decision to support a national park designation, the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area announced Thursday that sites closed for the winter will reopen Friday, April 15, with fees for expanded amenities going into effect Monday, April 18.
The future of a major liquified natural gas facility proposed for Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania is in question after its developer settled a legal challenge brought by environmental groups. New Fortress Energy Incorporated agreed to pull the plug on its proposed LNG plant in Wyalusing, at least for now.
DAYTON — As the price of gas sticks around $4 a gallon in Ohio, AAA is getting more calls for stranded drivers running out of gas. In March 2021, AAA dispatchers covering the Dayton, Cincinnati, and Toledo areas responded to 313 calls for fuel. So far in March, they’ve taken 375 calls for fuel. That’s nearly a 20% increase, our news partners at WCPO report.
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - A crash took out railing on a bridge on Route 22 in Warren County, New Jersey. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday in Lopatcong Township, just outside of Phillipsburg. There were only minor injuries, but the wreck caused a section of railing to collapse.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday morning. The county coroner's office said they were called to the hospital after the crash at Lehigh Parkway and 24th Street. The coroner's office said that as of now no further information will...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said a man hit and injured three pedestrians, one seriously, with his car in Allentown back in 2021. Jorge Ramon Torres, 24, of Allentown, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, all third-degree felonies, according to the DA's office.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday it is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 380 ahead of expected wintry weather. The vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan and will be in effect on I-380 in Monroe County at 10 p.m., PennDOT said.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. | A multi-million dollar project to replace a bridge in Montgomery County is complete. PennDOT said in a release the Route 663 bridge (King Street) over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough has reopened to traffic Thursday. The department's contractor replaced beams and added a new pier to improve...
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night tabled modifications to a plan previously approved for Wawa Inc. The company is proposing to build a 2,030-square-foot drive-thru restaurant on a 1-acre site at the Trexler Business Center, adjacent to the Movie Tavern and the First Commonwealth Credit Union headquarters. The site is vacant currently.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A fire forces people from a home in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of North Poplar Street shortly after 5 p.m. Monday. They were seen focusing on the upper part of the house. Crews cut a hole in the...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a violent crash on Interstate 78 in Allentown. State police said witnesses told them a vehicle traveling westbound hit the side barrier and flipped off of the highway, landing on train tracks below. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Lehigh Street.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's official -- a Royal Farms convenience store, gas station and car wash will take over the location of a well-known restaurant in Allentown. The city's planning commission approved Tuesday plans for a Royal Farms on the site where the Brass Rail restaurant currently stands. The restaurant...
If regular trains just don't do it for you anymore, you're in luck because GO rail is set to get a whole fleet of electric trains. According to a press release, the Ontario government has given a contract to update the GO rail network and bring "two-way, all-day service to the Greater Golden Horseshoe" area with 200 kilometres of new tracks and electric trains.
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer fire caused part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike to be closed early Tuesday. Photos from a 69 News viewer show flames engulfing the truck around 3:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between Lansdale and Quakertown. State police said the right lane...
WEST READING, Pa. - A Berks County restaurant unveiled a pizza oven, that you can drive. Nonno Alby's Wood Oven Pizza in West Reading launched its mobile catering experience on Saturday. The restaurant is doing it with a restored 1959 Chevy pickup truck. The truck is fully equipped with a...
Comments / 0